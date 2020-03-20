Remember When: Puppy Chunkie was best man and a welcome return for Bash

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1970: The playground at Cookham Dean Primary School looked more like the setting for a music hall production as 65 children prepared for a production of The Perfect Nanny – which they had written themselves.

The play had a Mary Poppins-style plot and children learned their lines and songs in three weeks.

1975: There were enthusiastic shouts of ‘welcome back’ as ‘Bash’ returned to Cookham Rise School.

Bash, otherwise known as Harry Gibbons, was the school caretaker and had just returned from a three-month visit to relatives in Australia.

His nickname came about when he pulled two fighting boys apart and called them ‘bashers’.

1980: The best man has an important role at weddings, but not many grooms decide to have a St Bernard puppy perform the duties (main picture).

For George Apter and Jayne Corlett, their register office wedding at Maidenhead Town Hall wouldn’t have been complete without their pet Chunkie.

George said: “It would be inappropriate to have a wedding without him. He is the most important person here.”

Chunkie wore a barrel round his neck instead of a bow tie. 1980: A district primary school music festival at the Magnet Leisure Centre had a distinctly nautical flavour.

The sea-themed event featured singers and instrumentalists from Bisham, Cookham Dean, Ellington, St Luke’s, St Mary’s, Woodlands Park, Courthouse, Furze Platt and Wessex Junior schools.

1985: Windsor and Maidenhead College’s rag week got off to a lively start with a number of events involving students in wacky costumes.

They included a pop lookalike competition, when some students dressed up as punks and mods.

The students raised money for the Asthma Research Council.

1990: Two new-born lambs found themselves the centre of attention during a visit by the 1st Foxley Rainbow Guides to Foxley Green Farm in Holyport.

The girls were delighted by the lambs, which were only a few days old.

1995: Wendy Williams came to the rescue of the Twyford Cadet Division of St John Ambulance after it was faced with possible closure.

Wendy, who worked as a nurse at King Edward VII hospital in Windsor, stepped in to take over the unit.

She was keen to pass on her knowledge to a new generation of cadets and build up the division from 15 members to about 25.