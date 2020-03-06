Remember When: Potholes provoked protest and special effects went space age

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1975: Angry neighbours joined forces to complain about potholes in Chauntry Road, some of which were six inches deep (main picture)

Residents bidding to pressure the district council into repairing the road put up a sign warning motorists about the condition of the road.

1975: A replica of a First World War aeroplane proved its airworthiness at White Waltham.

The almost exact copy of the 1915 Vickers Gunbus was piloted by Neil Williams and manoeuvred well in the strong breeze.

It was built by the White Waltham special effects firm IES Projects Ltd for the film Shout at the Devil, a First World War thriller starring Roger Moore and Lee Marvin.

1975: Special effects for Space 1999 – at the time the most expensive science fiction series ever made for television – were being done at Bray Film Studios.

The team working on the £2.5m production featured some of the best technicians in the world. The project was headed by Thunderbirds producers Gerry and Sylvia Anderson and featured stars Martin Landau and Barbara Bain. 1990: The cast of Maidenhead Players’ production of Chorus of Disapproval, the Alan Ayckbourn comedy, were preparing to star in the production at the Desborough Suite.

The Players were hoping for a full house so that they could make a healthy profit to donate to charity.

1995: A teacher from St Edmund Campion School was due to travel to an Albanian village at Easter.

Nina Bienek was planning to spend about 10 days in the country, training Albanian teachers in maths and teaching techniques and presenting a crucifix to the newly-built Catholic church in the village.

Pupils were hard at work raising £1,000 to go towards the repair of the village school’s leaking roof and had so far managed £200.

1995: A growing band of volunteers calling themselves the Friends of Ruscombe Wood (FORWOOD) were on a Saturday morning, clearing and coppicing in the woodland.

FORWOOD was founded by a group of residents who got together to care for the wood after attending a meeting organised by the British Trust for Conservation.

1995: Pinkneys Green residents Mike and Bobbie Keay, who looked after injured hedgehogs, were filmed for television.

BBC South-East News filmed the pair as they passed on their know-how to other animal lovers at the Berkshire College of Agriculture.