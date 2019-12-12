Remember When : Young stars emerged on stage, on screen and in sports arenas

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 30, 35, 40 and 45 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at www.baylismediaarchives.co.uk

1974: Pupils from Deyncourt School in Bourne End – now Bourne End Academy – performed their own take on the Nativity called A Christmas Tale.

The play involved a series of short scenes put together by teachers David Smith and J Barton within a ‘medieval setting’.

1974: Football-mad Kirsten Begg was showing the boys who was boss on Ellington Junior School’s football team – and pushing for the school to create an all-girls side.

The 10-year-old was pressing the school’s headmaster to create the team but at the time there was no one available to coach them.

Kirsten, whose preferred position was centre forward, had recently helped her side to a win over St Mary’s RC School.

1979: A tornado caused havoc in Woodlands Park, through Cox Green, to Bray.

It uprooted trees and demolished walls, while the 70mph winds cut electricity supplies to 200 homes between 9pm and 4am.

Albert and Ivy Prince, of Somers-by Crescent, Cox Green, were particularly unlucky after it demolished a wall and their greenhouse.

1979: Spinfield School pupils in Marlow dressed up in festive costumes and put on a Christmas concert for parents.

1979: Maidenhead Rugby Club powered into the Berkshire KO Cup semi finals, making for a seventh consecutive appearance at that stage of the competition.

The chance came with Maids’ win over Old Windsorians at Home Park, scoring three tries, two goals and a penalty without reply.

1984: First year pupils at Spinfield unleashed their circus antics as children aged five to eight put on a star-studded show for their latest Christmas show (main picture).

The performers included seven-year-old Alex Malyon, who stole the show as ringmaster, and his classmates, who delighted the audience with their acrobatic skills in fancy dress.

1989: Two baby sisters were set to portray a pair of London gangsters on the big screen.

Charlotte and Victoria Braund, seven-and-a-half months old, of Woodlands Park, were picked to star as Reggie and Ronald Kray as infants in the 1990 film The Krays, starring Gary and Martin Kemp.

Charlotte and Victoria were triplets, along with brother David.