Remember When: Toddlers waddled and human chess piece made their moves

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years ago this week.

If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories by emailing news@baylismedia.co.uk

1969: Former heavyweight boxer Billy Walker showed off his skills at darts at Dorney PTA’s fete at Dorney County Primary School.

Billy opened the fete and judged many competitions, awarding prizes to the children.

The fete was in aid of the school’s new project room and raised nearly £100.

1979: A horse show held by Cullingford Stables in a field off Bray Road was hailed as a major success.

The second one of the season, the horse show attracted a huge turnout.

1984: Cookham village summer fair was ‘very, very successful both financially and socially’, according to group scout leader David Parr.

About £2,000 was raised for the 1st Cookham Scout Group and for many other local charities who participated.

From pony rides to human car washes, the fair was a booming success for the many people who attended.

1984: Tiny toddlers waddled to the finish line in a sponsored event for Bourne End Mothers and Toddlers Group.

It was raising money to buy a junior trampoline and other toys for the children.

The youngest to take part was a six-month-old who was pushed by his mother in his pram and the eldest taking part was aged four.

With coercing from the mothers, the toddlers made it across the finish line, raising about £60.

1989: A hectic week of activities took place as part of BEAM (Berkshire Education Achieving More) week.

The five schools in the BEAM cluster – Polehampton Junior and Infant, Colleton, Sonning and St Nicholas’ – took part in a variety of events including an exhibition of pupils’ work, open days, maypole dancing and even human chess.

1994: Children took the plunge into a new all-steel pool at Bisham Primary School (main picture).

Inventor Trevor Bayliss designed the pool with cost, sturdiness and minimum maintenance in mind and it was due to be installed at other primary schools over the summer.

1994: Alywn Infants School pupils came to school dressed as lumberjacks to help christen their new ‘log-o-land’ adventure playground.

The playground was described as ‘wonderful’ by the headteacher Maureen Blake, as it provided much needed space for break, lunch and outdoor PE classes.

Dressed in red checked shirts, hard hats and tree-felling gear, the children were very excited to try out their new park.

1994: The Thames riverbank was packed to the brim as hundreds of competitors took to the water at New Taplow Paper Mill to take part in a charity raft race.

The day raised more than £3,500 for the Wycombe Scannappeal with some 20 teams signed up for the racing.

The Sinking Sons cruised to victory, beating Rayner’s Super Scooper in an exciting final race.