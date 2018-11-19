Remember When: When schoolboys wrote letters to the PM Harold Wilson

1978: A class project on the Tower of London saw Cookham Rise Primary School pupils build a model out of cereal boxes and card. They also visited the tower and drew pictures of the Crown Jewels.

1973: Authors including Jon Chalon, who wrote The Green Bus, and John Ryan, the creator of Captain Pugwash, paid a visit to Maidenhead Library as part of Children’s Book Week.

Some 600 young visitors dropped in over the first two days of the event.

1993: Waltham St Lawrence Parish Church welcomed a new member of the congregration who liked to sit on the organist’s shoulder during choir practice.

Hamble, the black and white cat, took up residence in the church and became a regular worshipper on Sundays.

She had left her home opposite the church two years previously and made a niche for herself in the church after having two kittens.

At one wedding, the three-year-old feline followed the bride up the aisle and sat on her train during the service.

1983: Sports commentators Tony Gubba, John Motson and Alan Parry were on hand to officially open the refurbished Maidenhead office of estate agent John Peacock & Partners.

The office had moved next door, from 62 to 60 King Street, and celebrated with a champagne reception.

1988: The management and staff at Cookham Dean farmers Copas Bros raised their glasses to Harry Hester as he marked 50 years working for the company.

During his time, the 78-year-old had turned his hand to virtually every role, from looking after Tom Copas senior’s prize-winning Highland cattle to dealing with the organisation’s cherry pickers.

1993: The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Michael Scott, headed a team which took part in the Beaujolais Challenge in a refuse lorry.

The vehicle was the largest ever entered in the annual cross-Channel event, which saw teams race to bring back bottles of Beaujolais Nouveau wine from the Beaujolais region in central France.

1968: More than 100 bears were collected for a show at St Joseph’s RC Primary School.

It all started with a few children bringing their teddies to school and writing about them but the idea caught on more than staff expected.

1968: Five youngsters at St Piran’s Preparatory School decided to write to Prime Minister Harold Wilson to tell him they thought he was doing a good job.

Nicholas Blakemore, Simon Smith, Mark Merer and Graham Everard wrote to the Labour leader and received a reply from Downing Street to say the PM ‘very much appreciated what they had said’.

Fellow pupil Nicholas Spring also received a similar reply in his letter to Wilson.

St Piran’s headmaster, Mr L Tippett, thought the boys had done it as a prank. He said: “Young boys are inclined to do this sort of thing, like writing to the Queen.”