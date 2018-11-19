SITE INDEX

Mon, 19
8 °C
Tue, 20
5 °C
Wed, 21
6 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Remember When: When schoolboys wrote letters to the PM Harold Wilson

    Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 30, 35, 40 and 45 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories.

    James Preston

    Remember When:

    1978: A class project on the Tower of London saw Cookham Rise Primary School pupils build a model out of cereal boxes and card. They also visited the tower and drew pictures of the Crown Jewels.

    1973: Authors including Jon Chalon, who wrote The Green Bus, and John Ryan, the creator of Captain Pugwash, paid a visit to Maidenhead Library as part of Children’s Book Week.
    Some 600 young visitors dropped in over the first two days of the event.

    1993: Waltham St Lawrence Parish Church welcomed a new member of the congregration who liked to sit on the organist’s shoulder during choir practice.
    Hamble, the black and white cat, took up residence in the church and became a regular worshipper on Sundays.
    She had left her home opposite the church two years previously and made a niche for herself in the church after having two kittens.
    At one wedding, the three-year-old feline followed the bride up the aisle and sat on her train during the  service.

    1983: Sports commentators Tony Gubba, John Motson and Alan Parry were on hand to officially open the refurbished Maidenhead office of estate agent John Peacock & Partners.
    The office had moved next door, from 62 to 60 King Street, and celebrated with a champagne reception.

    1988: The management and staff at Cookham Dean farmers Copas Bros raised their glasses to Harry Hester as he marked 50 years working for the company.
    During his time, the 78-year-old had turned his hand to virtually every role, from looking after Tom Copas senior’s prize-winning Highland cattle to dealing with the organisation’s cherry pickers.

    1993: The Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Michael Scott, headed a team which took part in the Beaujolais Challenge in a refuse lorry.
    The vehicle was the largest ever entered in the annual cross-Channel event, which saw teams race to bring back bottles of Beaujolais Nouveau wine from the Beaujolais region in central France.

    1968: More than 100 bears were collected for a show at St Joseph’s RC Primary School.
    It all started with a few children bringing their teddies to school and writing about them but the idea caught on more than staff expected.

    1968: Five youngsters at St Piran’s Preparatory School  decided to write to Prime Minister Harold Wilson to tell him they thought he was doing a good job.
    Nicholas Blakemore, Simon Smith, Mark Merer and Graham Everard wrote to the Labour leader and received a reply from Downing Street to say the PM ‘very much appreciated what they had said’.
    Fellow pupil Nicholas Spring also received a similar reply in his letter to Wilson.
    St Piran’s headmaster, Mr L Tippett, thought the boys had done it as a prank. He said: “Young boys are inclined to do this sort of thing, like writing to the Queen.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved