Remember, Remember When: The ghosts and guys of November

1973: A group of boys from Desborough School Rowing Club set off on a cold, misty morning at 6am to row from Maidenhead Bridge to Caversham.

The group of six – David Gibbard, David Meanwell, Julian Scrace, Michael Harlow, James Lawther, Simon Harris – took on the 50-mile journey to raise £150 for the rowing club.

1978: About 5,000 people flocked to a spectacular bonfire carnival staged by the Twyford and District Round Tablers.

Crowds lined the route of the procession from Twyford station to the recreation ground, and about 1,000 people carrying lighted torches followed the motorcade of decorated floats, traction and steam engines, vintage cars and vintage fire engine.

1983: The same event proved a big draw five years later, when nearly 10,000 poured into the recreation ground for the event.

It raised about £3,000 for Royal Berkshire Hospital’s intensive care baby unit.

1978: There was an air of gunpowder, treason and plot in Nicholsons Walk as Maidenhead Round Table held its annual Let’s-Make-A-Guy competition.

Children brought along their homemade creations, with first prize going to seven-year-old Piers Kenney, whose guy was complete with flashing eyes and tins of gunpowder.

1978: The 5th Maidenhead Scouts and 7th Maidenhead Guides joined forces for a day of activities at the Castle Hill Youth Centre.

The fun included silhouette photography, learning to make rope ladders, map-making and a trip to the High Street for an observation test.

1983: Castle Hill also played host to the town’s first martial arts centre.

It was officially opened by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Brigide Helbronner, and had 300 members.

1983: Ghosts and ghouls went down a treat with youngsters at Marlow Library’s Halloween story time (main photo).

More than 70 children and their parents crowded into the library for the weekly story session, where witches, wizards and skeletons listened to creepy tales.

1988: Pupils from Furze Platt infants, junior and comprehensive schools joined forces for a special week-long maths project on the theme of shape.

Children dressed up in colourful costumes with geometric designs and learned about maths while also taking part in physical activities.