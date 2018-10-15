Remember When: Cobbler who filled ancestors' shoes retires after 49 years

1993: A fully-equipped gym and new classrooms were unveiled at Cookham Dean Primary School.

The equipment was unveiled by chairman of governors, the Rev John Copping and the vicar of Cookham Dean.

The new wooden flooring in the gym meant PE classes could be carried out barefoot. The old boiler was also removed, giving much more space in the hall.

1973: Summer paintings were on show in an exhibition from members of the Twyford and Ruscombe’s Art Group.

Most of the 65 paintings in the exhibition were landscape.

1978: Five packs of Brownies, including 1st and 2nd Twyford took part in the District Brownie sports games in the playing field of Polehampton Junior School (main picture).

Sports included running, skipping, wheelbarrow races, sack races and obstacle and relay.

Winners of the overall prize were 2nd Twyford Brownies who received a cup.

1978: The village shoe repairer ‘Joe’ retired at the age of 65. Arthur Pardoe, known as Joe, retired after 49 years in the trade at his shop – The Pardoe shoe shop – in Windsor Road.

Tradition played a big part in the shoe repair shop as Joe’s grandfather and great grandfather were both cobblers who carried on well into their eighties.

1993: A decision by the Royal Borough to grant licence plates for five additional taxis in Maidenhead came under fire from the town’s cabbies who held a protest at the Town Hall.

Angry taxi drivers gathered for the protest over what they claimed is ‘ridiculous and unnecessary’ issuing of hackney carriage licences in a town where business is already scarce.

1983: Tropical colour, futuristic design and the English countryside were combined to enthral the visitors at the Bourne End Flower Arranging Society’s annual competitive exhibition.

There were more than 90 entries on display and the theme of the show was ‘travellers joy’.

Chairman of the club, Iris Butterfield, was extremely pleased with the results and said it was reflective of all the hard work.

1988: Scouts from 1st Bourne End Endeavour troop won the Bucks camping competition.

In preparation for the event held in Chesham, the patrol had to prepare their own equipment, write a menu and design a programme of events for the weekend.

1993: Furze Platt Senior School in Maidenhead achieved one of its main targets of ‘93 – a survey of what parents think of the school.

The results of a detailed questionnaire sent to all parents before the end of summer term were released at an open evening at the school.

Headteacher Tony Hill said teachers and governors at the school were delighted with the response.

Of those that replied 99 per cent thought the school’s academic reputation was high and 97 per cent were satisfied with the behaviour of pupils.