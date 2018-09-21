Remember When: When the town's five secondary schools turned comprehensive

1973: Cox Green, Furze Platt, Altwood, Desborough and Newlands schools in Maidenhead were venturing into new territory after transitioning into comprehensive education.

Maurice Edwards, headteacher of Altwood School (main picture), said he and his staff were ‘fully in favour of the system’ and said one of the benefits was that children would learn to mix with youngsters who are academically different from themselves at an early age.

1978: Ponies, dogs, cats, tortoises and a host of other animals attended a unique service and blessing for animals at Courage’s Shire Horse Centre in Littlewick Green.

The vicar of Littlewick Green, Rev Bruce Hartnell, blessed each animal individually after the service.

1978: The Advertiser profiled the work of the Maidenhead Girls Venture Corps Unit, which had celebrated its fourth birthday.

The GVC unit had turned out at St Mary’s Church in High Street to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain in 1940.

1983: Councillors came to the rescue when a Flackwell Heath bride’s plans to get to the church on time met with a serious hitch.

Karen Putman’s plans were dampened by the prospect of a 12-mile detour to get to Cookham’s Holy Trinity Church when she discovered Cookham Bridge would be closed all day for maintenance.

Berkshire County Council stepped in to make arrangements for wooden planks to be laid down specially for the bridal car to cross the bridge.

1983: Some overboard creations made an appearance on the Thames at Marlow for the Outrageous Raft Race.

The 42 crafts, including a recreation of the 779 Marlow to Bisham Abbey, launched in relays amid shouts of encouragement from the banks of Higginson Park.

1988: Members of the Merlin Venture Scout Unit from Furze Platt set up a tent on a raft and camped overnight on the river.

They were taking part in a challenge to pitch a tent at an unusual site and stay in it for 21 hours to mark the Venture Scout movement’s 21st birthday.

1988: Birds and bees, plants and shrubs and even Liquorice Allsorts came to life on floats at the Marlow Community Association’s annual Carnival and Fayre.

About 20 floats went in procession through the town centre and on into Higginson Park for a fair of stalls, games and sideshows.

1993: Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor ran a wooden roller- coaster as Cookham Dean’s village fete raised £1,400 for local charities.

Children’s entertainer Dolly Lollipop led the fancy dress parade at the fete, which had an ‘Into Europe’ theme.