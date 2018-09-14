Remember When: Twins land burlesque roles and biker in trouble for DIY helmet

1978: Retired architect Andrea Gigli, from Bray, tore up his driving licence when Maidenhead magistrates convicted him for riding his moped while wearing a plastic mixing bowl as a helmet.

Mr Gilgi staged the protest in court after receiving a one-year conditional discharge for not wearing protective head gear when riding a motorcycle.

1983: A total of 21 dancers from five Rotaract clubs danced from noon to midnight to raise money for Thames Valley Hospice (main picture).

Each dancer was allowed just five minutes’ rest per hour as they raised more than £450 at the Riviera Hotel.

1983: The standard of exhibits was high despite entries being down on the previous year at Cox Green’s Horticultural and Craft Show at the community centre in Highfield Lane.

The weather failed to dampen spirits as visitors flocked inside to view impressive displays of floral art, garden produce, cookery, jams and preserves, art and photographry, handicrafts and wines and beers.

1983: Railway enthusiasts of all ages gathered in the Desborough Hall for the 14th annual exhibition of the Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club.

On display were 13 carefully crafted layouts, the results of many hours of labour and love, as well as a number of trade stands and stalls.

1988: Lyndon Yorke, from Marlow, Georgina Kynaston, from Maidenhead, and Ian Fraser, from Hurley, set off on a journey from London to Paris in a 1925 Hudson car to raise funds for the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

They joined 99 other cars, a vintage open-topped bus and a hot air balloon on the journey, accompanied by bottles of English wine from a vineyard in Kent for the Great English Wine Run.

1988: Furze Platt Infant and Junior School celebrated its 25th birthday with a family fun day organised by teachers and parents.

The event featured a clown fancy dress competition, with seven-year-old Catherine Haynes and Andrew Gonzales, two, emerging as winners.

1988: Twins Stephen and Andrew Richards were preparing to rub shoulders with two Hollywood legends on the West End stage.

The pair, from Clare Road, were cast to appear in a barber shop song and dance scene in the burlesque musical Sugar Babies, starring Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller.

1993: Two of Maidenhead’s comprehensive schools had an air of the National Gallery about them after they received reproductions of great paintings as part of the Sainsbury’s Pictures for School initiatives.

Representatives from Desborough School and Altwood School were presented with the specially produced paintings at Sainsbury’s Maidenhead store.

1993: Some of Britain’s best loved stars of sport and entertainment turned out for a charity golf match at the Temple Golf Club in Hurley, which raised £19,500 for local charities.

Celebrities taking part included Henry Cooper, James Bolam, Jimmy Tarbuck, Peter Cook, Terry Wogan and Bernard Cribbins.