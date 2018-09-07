Remember When: Youngsters head for the pool on the hottest September day

1973: The long, hot summer continued as the temperature soared to 86 degrees fahrenheit (30 degrees celsius) – the hottest September day since records began in 1944.

Youngsters made their way to the Cookham Road pool to cool down.

1973: Girls from the Maidenhead branch of the British Red Cross Society simulated an accident for branch directory Group Captain WJ Swift.

Group Captain Swift paid a visit to inspect the division at its headquarters in the Crescent.

1978: ‘Come to the cabaret’ was the call as members of the Maidenhead Musical Comedy Society prepared for their latest production.

The society was in rehearsals to stage Cabaret at Slough’s Planet Theatre in November.

1978: Prizes were handed out as Cox Green hosted a horticulture and handicraft show for only the second time.

The entire community centre was taken up with the show’s 103 classes, while the patio outside hosted a pet show and a fancy dress competition.

1988: Riders and spectators enjoyed glorious sunshine at the Wooburn Saddle Club Open Horse Show and Gymkhana.

Nearly 200 competitors came from all over the home counties, including Surrey and Hertfordshire, to take part in 40 classes of jumping and showing.

1988: Wet and blustery conditions failed to stop 41 children enjoying a carnival at the Thames Valley Adventure Playground carnival.

Disabled and non-disabled youngsters went outside between the showers to parade in costumes, hats and masks which they had made the previous day.

1988: The Cookham Regatta took place for the first time in 58 years.

The prestigious event dates back to the 19th century but had not been staged in the village since 1930.

Near-perfect boating conditions attracted a crowd of about 4,000 people.

1993: Paul Bharji was one of more than 50 people who paid £30 a time to take part in a sponsored bungee jump at the Royal Oak in Paley Street (main picture).

Peter Field, chairman of charity fundraiser the Six O’Clock Club, hoped the event had raised at least £1,000 for the Thames Valley Toy Library.