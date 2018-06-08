Remember When: Pull the udder one - kids learn how to milk a plastic cow

1983: A five-year-old girl, her playmate, dad and uncle had a lucky escape when a large bough snapped off an oak tree in strong winds and fell within feet of them in their Fane Way garden.

Only minutes earlier, little Dana Woodward had been playing with a friend in a wigwam below the tree.

Her dad Stephen and uncle Robert were also in the garden at the time.

Stephen said: “I heard this cracking noise and saw branches coming down out of the tree.”

One of the heavy, watersoaked boughs had broken, bringing with it lower branches, all of which crashed into the garden below.

1983: Honours were shared when cub scouts took part in their annual cycling competition at Alwyn School.

The competition, supervised by the police, was divided in four section – an examination of the roadworthiness of participants’ bikes, a road test, a test of the ability to control a bicycle, and finally a test of highway code knowledge.

The overall winners were Stuart Williams and Christopher Dugdale of the John Williams pack, 21st Maidenhead Cox Green.

1983: About £1,800 was raised towards building a parish community centre at the St Joseph’s RC Church annual fete.

Held in the grounds of St Mary’s School, it attracted more than 1,000 people.

1988: The redevelopment of Station Approach, a key gateway site to Maidenhead, was given the green light after council objections were over-ruled (main picture).

The district council had opposed plans to replace shops with an office block but the Ministry of Environment backed the scheme.

The move gave developers the go-ahead for a complex of three-storey offices on the site – the first view travellers arriving by train had of Maidenhead.

1973: Princess Alexandra landed by helicopter in Berries Road, Cookham, to open Cookham House, a new £128,215 – yes, you did read that right – Civil Service Benevolent Fund home overlooking the Thames.

After receiving a bouquet from a member of the Junior Red Cross among a crowd of children waiting to greet her, the princess opened the new home and unveiled a plaque in the entrance hall.

1978: Restoration of the world-famous Skindles Hotel to its former glory was almost complete and the new owner threw open its doors to celebrate.

The first stage of the redevelopment was finished. It included the Valbonne nightclub – with Polynesian-style decor, two restaurants, and a coffee shop serving drinks and light snacks.

The second part of the project, by London nightclub owner and international restaurateur Louis Curzon Brown, was to turn the existing 33 hotel rooms into 28 executive suites and was due to be completed two months later.

Brown had bought Skindles in February after it had seen a gradual decline in standards over the years.

His aim was to restore the reputation it had enjoyed in the Edwardian era, when it was patronised by the rich and famous.

The nightclub was based on Brown’s Valbonne Club in the heart of London and incorporated the latest sound and lighting techniques and had a capacity of more than 600.

Brown said: “We have brought to Maidenhead a top flight nightclub which offers West End entertainment without West End prices.

“As far as we can see there is nothing like this in the area, or perhaps even in the whole country.”

1978: Mayor Cllr Neville Whitely was surprised to encounter a former pupil of his at Kidwells Park where the Duke of Edinburgh’s Regiment was beating the retreat – a historic military ceremonial parade.

Cllr Whitely, who took the salute at the event, met and chatted to former pupil Steven Protheroe from Homewood School in Langley, where the Mayor had once taught.

1978: All aspects of farming were on display at the annual open day of Berkshire College of Agriculture in Burchetts Green.

An insight into farming techniques was provided by students and their lecturers from rearing animals to the use of new technology in farm management.