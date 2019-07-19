Waitrose in Marlow set to close this autumn

Waitrose in Marlow is set to close its doors in autumn, along with six other sites across the country.

The supermarket in Chapel Street will now enter a consultation with staff members to see if there are opportunities for them within the business.

Wendy Seddon, Waitrose and Partners regional manager said: "We have taken great pride in being part of the Marlow community so the sale of the shop is not something we take lightly, but have sadly not been able to find a way to make the shop commercially sustainable in the long term.



“Our priority is our Partners working there who will be fully supported throughout the process and we will identify opportunities for those wishing to remain with the business wherever possible.”