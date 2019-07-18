Bucks community news (July 18)

Seniors set sail for cruise on Thames

MARLOW: More than 100 senior citizens from Marlow took to the water last week for a complimentary cruise along the Thames.

The trip was organised by the Rotary Club of Marlow with help from sister group the Inner Wheel Club of Marlow, which provided refreshments for those on board.

A total of 120 passengers sailed towards Henley on Wednesday, July 10 on Salters’ vessel ‘The Oxford’, enjoying a live commentary from the boat captain and a day out together on the water.

The majority of people came from Marlow Age Concern and were transported via minibus, while Rotarians also helped out with picking up those who struggled with getting to the boat.

Rotarian Lance Slater said: “It was a great success. Everybody thoroughly enjoyed it and we are so pleased to be able to offer this trip to the senior citizens of Marlow.

“Quite a few of them do not get out very often.

“I would like to thank Salters for their boat [The Oxford], and the captain, who did a very good commentary as we went along about things we were passing – Danesfield House and its history during our era.

“The Rotary Club has been doing this for more than 40 years now and we are looking forward to doing it all again next year.”

W On Saturday, August 10, the rotary clubs of Marlow and Marlow Thames will be holding a kid’s day out for young carers from Bucks.

It will be held at Holy Trinity School in Wethered Road, Marlow.

Call Lance Slater on 01628 484323 if interested and for more information.

Chance to see live excavation of 18th-century farmhouse

MARLOW: Come and watch a live excavation take place in Rookery Park next weekend.

As part of the National Festival of Archaeology, the unearthing will take place between about 10.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.

Entrance to the park is from either Trinity Road or Chapel Street near the pedestrian crossing. Everyone is welcome.

The event’s objective will be to investigate the foundations of Rookery house, which once stood in the park.

Between 2011 and 2013, Marlow Archaeological Society (MAS) carried out excavations to investigate the remains of The Rookery, a Victorian villa in what is now the park.

It was the location of an 18th-century farmhouse, which was replaced by the villa in about 1850. This was demolished in the 1960’s and the area turned into a park.

Excavation revealed parts of the 1775 farmhouse and a cellar with chalk block walls, with this new reveal possibly shedding light on the origin of the cellar.

Comment on priorities for unitary council

BUCKS: With just over eight months until the unitary Buckinghamshire Council launches, a debate will be held to shape key priorities for the new authority.

The event is taking place from 11.30am on Thursday, July 25 at Aylesbury Vale District Council’s Gateway offices.

People can submit questions about the future of all council services in advance or on the day, live into the meeting via Twitter @DeliveringBucks, using #bucksdebate

Questions can also be submitted to unitarycomms@buckscc.gov.uk.

Shadow executive leader Martin Tett said: “Clearly everyone has views about council services – they touch virtually every part of our lives. And that’s exactly why we want people to get involved.”

Safe crossing installed in The Causeway

MARLOW: A safe crossing for pedestrians in The Causeway has been installed.

The scheme, which was the initiative of Marlow Town Council, was a joint match-funded scheme with Bucks County Council’s Local Area Forum.

Mayor Richard Scott said: “I’m delighted that the crossing in The Causeway is finished.

“The refuge islands and dropped kerbs improve the safety of people crossing the road at this busy junction.

“Safety is our first priority and we need to ensure that everyone, particularly the disabled, children and the elderly, has a safe way of crossing the road to get to the park.”

Private gardens to open to public

MARLOW: Two private gardens will open to the public to raise funds for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

This Sunday from 2pm-6pm, entry to 4 Thamesfield Gardens and the Mill House, 35 Mill Road, is £5. Under 16’s go free accompanied by a paying adult.

Tea and homemade cake will raise funds for Thames Valley Adventure Playground in Taplow.

Organisers have advised visitors to use town centre car parks.

All welcome to sing and dance

WOOBURN GREEN: Music and dance will be on the agenda in the village on Saturday, and everyone is welcome.

The Wooburn Club in The Green will be providing an evening of entertainment on July 20 from 8pm until late.

Solo artist Rob Steven will be providing the tunes at the free event.

Diary

Friday, July 19: Diddy Disco Toddler Group, Sea Cadet Hall, Wethered Road, 9.30am. £6 first child, £3.50 second. www.diddydisco.co.uk

DJ Toney White at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, 9pm-1.30am. Free. www.claytonsmarlow.com

Saturday, July 20: Music and dance entertainment at Wooburn Club, The Green, 8pm until late. 01628 473577.

Sunday, July 21: Private gardens open, 4 Thamesfield Gardens and the Mill House, 35 Mill Road, 2pm-6pm. £5. Under 16’s free.

Monday, July 22: Boutique Cinema at Clayton’s Marlow, Oxford Road, film Green Book starts at 8pm. Booking essential. 01628 488404.