Car crashes into Marlow doctors' surgery

A car has crashed into a doctors' surgery in Marlow.

The incident happened at about 11.30am today (Wednesday) at the Doctors House Surgery in Victoria Road.

A BMW crashed through the building into the reception area, causing an evacuation of the building. Emergency services are on the scene.

It is not yet clear how the crash happened. One casualty was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

South Central Ambulance said in a statement: "We were called at 11:11 to a car that had collided with a wall on Victoria Road.

"We sent to the scene an ambulance officer and ambulance crew to assess two patients. Just one patient was assessed and taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment to minor injuries."

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service, who were also on the scene, has been contacted for more information. Updates to follow.