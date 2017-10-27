Man, 18, charged with murder of Marlow woman Joanne Rand

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Marlow woman Joanne Rand.

Xeneral Webster, of Westway, Hammersmith and Fulham, London was charged with one count of murder yesterday (Thursday), following the death of Ms Rand in June.

The 47-year-old died at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on June 14, more than a week after suffering serious burns when she was splashed by a corrosive substance in Frogmoor, Wycombe, on June 3.

Webster was remanded in custody following an appearance at Amersham Court on Thursday and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on April 9.

A family tribute has been released to Joanne Rand this morning:

"Jo will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving, bubbly and caring person. She meant so much to so many and her tragic and sudden death has left everyone who knew her shocked and deeply saddened.

"Jo was born in County Durham and grew up in High Wycombe. She was the youngest sibling of five girls. Growing up, Jo was very mischievous. As the baby of the family, Jo was spoilt by her sisters and was always the centre of their attention. Jacqueline and Lynn were especially close to Jo. They had a special bond and would speak most days having a laugh and a joke, and would meet up when they could.

“We are utterly devastated. Our pain is immense and our hearts are shattered. We will never get over losing Jo, she has left such a big hole.

"Jo lived locally in the area all her life and had three children, Charlotte, Ryan and Katie. Jo was very proud of her children, loved them dearly and always put them first. Jo and her family were devastated at the tragic loss of Charlotte in 2011 and Jo found it hard to come to terms with. Katie and Ryan are so heartbroken, they cannot find the words to describe how they feel about losing their mum. Jo was deeply loved by her partner Eddie.

“He misses her so much and feels lost without her and will always remember her lovely smiling eyes.

"Jo was known for her witty sense of humour and her favourite saying was “Crack On.” She had a positive outlook on life even when she was going through tough times. Jo had always been young at heart and loved nothing more than socialising with friends, enjoying music and dancing.

"Jo’s love of caring for people led her to work at Sir Aubrey Ward in Marlow where she was a valued member of the team. Jo was hardworking and passionate about her job and made many close friends.

"Jo was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her."