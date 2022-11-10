Bourne End teacher 'thrilled' after Ofsted inspection

A head teacher says she is ‘thrilled’ after the E-ACT Bourne End Academy ‘turned the tables’ to receive an overall Good Ofsted rating.

The education watchdog visited the New Road school on September 27 and 28 for the first time since the venue became part of a new multi-academy trust.

This is a reversal from 2019 when it was one of the lowest performing schools in the area.

Ofsted commented that Bourne End Academy is a ‘rapidly improving school’ that pupils are ‘proud to attend’, recognising its leadership and management as Outstanding.

“Pupils are confident they have adults in school they can talk to if they have worries or concerns,” it added. “They say that while bullying happens occasionally, staff always help sort it out.”

Ofsted said that pupils with additional needs are ‘typically well supported’ and the academy’s curriculum is ‘much improved’.

The watchdog did pick up some areas of improvement, saying the curriculum ‘lacks consistency’, with some pupils ‘not sufficiently challenged’.

Louise Cowley, head teacher, said in a statement: “Staff and students are thrilled by the report and our recent results. This is a huge achievement for the staff, students and the wider community.

“We are absolutely determined to continue encouraging and driving an aspirational education for all our students.”