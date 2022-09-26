Plans submitted for new Wetherspoons pub in Marlow

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Marlow clothes store into a Wetherspoons pub.

It was revealed back in March that the pub chain had bought the former M&Co site at 3 Market Square.

Proposals have now moved a step closer with a formal planning application being submitted by Wetherspoons, which is seeking to add to its nearby pubs in Maidenhead, High Wycombe and Henley.

Documents show that the Marlow branch will be called 'The Brass Thimble', with plans including alterations to the front and rear of the building, as well as a first floor extension and external terrace at the back.

It is proposed for the Wetherspoons to open between the hours of 7am and 12am Sunday to Thursday, and 7am to 1am Friday and Saturday. The company also hopes to create 50 to 60 full and part-time jobs.

"The external changes to the building are minimal and in themselves are identified as having a neutral impact," Wetherspoons said in its planning statement.

"Overall therefore, the proposals in design and heritage terms are considered to be entirely appropriate and will not give rise to any negative impacts."

The application has so far received an objection from a concerned Marlow resident, who fears 'people spilling out in to the main street of Marlow whilst intoxicated'.

"There is no need for an additional public house," he added. "The pub is part of a large chain; this will remove revenue from locally owned businesses."

But the pub chain said the building is located within a busy part of Marlow and would have no adverse effects on resident amenities and support nearby firms due to increased footfall.

"The site is within a thriving town centre environment where there are already a number of bars and restaurants, where the associated traffic and pedestrian movements define the ambient noise levels," it said.

"The proposals will not have an adverse impact upon residential amenity of the area.

"[The pub] will attract further footfall which in turn will support other nearby services and facilities, with customers likely to undertake linked trips to other destinations in the area."

To view the planning application in more detail, search for reference 22/07289/FUL on Buckinghamshire Council's planning portal under the 'Wycombe' planning area.