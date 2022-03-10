Wetherspoons buys clothes store in Marlow town centre

A popular pub chain has announced that it has purchased a clothing store in Marlow town centre.

JD Wetherspoon has confirmed that it has purchased the freehold of the existing M&Co site at 3 Market Square.

A spokesman for the company – which has other nearby locations in Maidenhead, High Wycombe and Henley – said that the firm still needs to obtain both planning and licensing permission.

He added that there are also no planned dates for when building work is due to start or when the pub is likely to open.