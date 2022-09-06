Firefighters called to texiles ablaze in Flackwell Heath

04:54PM, Tuesday 06 September 2022
Firefighters from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze in Fennels Way, Flackwell Heath at around 7.50pm yesterday (Monday, September 5)
One fire engine and crew from High Wycombe, and one from Beaconsfield, attended.
Textiles close to a cooking appliance had caught alight.
The fire was out when the fire crews arrived. The firefighters used a positive pressure ventilation fan to help clear smoke.
