SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters called to texiles ablaze in Flackwell Heath

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Firefighters from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze in Fennels Way, Flackwell Heath at around 7.50pm yesterday (Monday, September 5)

    One fire engine and crew from High Wycombe, and one from Beaconsfield, attended.

    Textiles close to a cooking appliance had caught alight.

    The fire was out when the fire crews arrived. The firefighters used a positive pressure ventilation fan to help clear smoke.

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved