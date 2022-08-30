Marlow pub seeking new owners after shutting doors

A Marlow pub is seeking new owners as it aims to reopen 'as soon as possible' after the previous tenant's lease came to an end.

The Three Horseshoes, in Wycombe Road, is owned by the Stonegate Pub Company, which says it is looking for an 'enthusiastic and passionate publican' to take the reins.

A new partner is being sought after the pub's incumbent tenant's lease expired.

Stonegate added that it is looking for someone to deliver 'traditional quality pub food' as well as 'a love and understanding of real ales'.

"The pub is well-regarded for the quality of its cask ales, home cooked food and hospitable service, and the new operator will need to uphold this reputation," it added.

"This is an excellent opportunity for a passionate publican who has knowledge of the local demographics and experience of running a similar establishment."

Stonegate said that the pub is capable of making a turnover of more than £480,000 per year.

A spokeswoman for the Three Horseshoes said: “The incumbent tenant’s lease has come to an end, so we are actively recruiting for a new pub partner with the view to reopen this pub as soon as possible."

For more information on the site, visit www.stonegatepubpartners.co.uk/run-a-pub/pubs/Pages/three-horseshoes-marlow.aspx