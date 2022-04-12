Marlow-based firm recognised as one of best places to work

A Marlow-based marketing firm has been named among the industry's best in a survey conducted by an independent research company.

BWP Group, in Third Avenue, was recognised in the 2022 Campaign Best Places to Work survey, which recognises the best employers in media, marketing and advertising.

The retail agency provides marketing and brand development and public relations for its clients.

It was ranked 26th in its company category and 53rd overall following a 'stellar year' in which it has boosted its client roster.

The Best Places to Work programme is run by research company Campaign and to qualify, companies must complete a written application which is scored by independent judges assessing their workplace policies and practices.

A company-wide employee survey is then circulated to measure employee experience and determine how each agency or business delivers for its staff.

Combined results from the written application and employee survey then determine the overall ranking.

Richard Beasley, CEO at BWP Group, said: “We are delighted to be named amongst the best places to work within our industry.

"It is a testament to the spectacular team we have been able to cultivate and bring together. Our staff are a top priority, and we work hard to help every individual to grow and develop through each career stage, making sure to have a lot of fun along the way.

“Ranking so high among such auspicious company really demonstrates the supportive nature of the BWP team, every member of which has contributed to our amazing place to work and dynamic company culture.

"We try to involve our staff every step of the way, celebrating successes collectively, and I look forward to continuing this close working relationship far into the future.”

Jacey Bunker, business director at BWP Group, added: “It’s amazing to be included among so many high-performing and respected agencies across the marketing industry.

"We are so happy that our staff love being a part of BWP as much as we do. I’m excited for us to continue this amazing journey together and to keep building the BWP family.”