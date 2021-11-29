SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans flicks switch on Marlow’s Christmas lights

    Radio's Chris Evans flicks switch on Marlow's Christmas lights

    Photo from My Marlow

    Crowds gathered in Marlow last week as the town switched on its ever-popular Christmas lights courtesy of radio and TV personality Chris Evans. 

    The event on Thursday saw hoards of people watch the Virgin Radio presenter flick the switch from the top of a double-decker bus outside the Chequers pub, as 'snow' fell to add to Marlow's wintery feel. 

    Evans claimed that Marlow 'is the best place in the world' as he turned on the lights in High Street. 

    Street entertainers performed and people marvelled at the large twinkling Christmas tree on The Causeway. 

    Evans also paid tribute to Marlow community policeman Robin Hughes, who is due to retire in December after 21 years of service in the town.

    Mayor Richard Scott wished everyone a happy Christmas and thanked the sponsors who made the event possible. 

    “Without sponsors, our very special Christmas lights wouldn’t be possible,” he said. “Thank you for your generosity once again.”

    Meanwhile, there will free parking in all council-owned car parks in Marlow to assist trade during the festive season.

    Drivers will be able to make the most of the offer on December 4, 11 and 18 in all Buckinghamshire Council-owned car parks in the town. 

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved