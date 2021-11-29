Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans flicks switch on Marlow’s Christmas lights

05:01PM, Monday 29 November 2021
Photo from My Marlow
Crowds gathered in Marlow last week as the town switched on its ever-popular Christmas lights courtesy of radio and TV personality Chris Evans.
The event on Thursday saw hoards of people watch the Virgin Radio presenter flick the switch from the top of a double-decker bus outside the Chequers pub, as 'snow' fell to add to Marlow's wintery feel.
Evans claimed that Marlow 'is the best place in the world' as he turned on the lights in High Street.
Street entertainers performed and people marvelled at the large twinkling Christmas tree on The Causeway.
Evans also paid tribute to Marlow community policeman Robin Hughes, who is due to retire in December after 21 years of service in the town.
Mayor Richard Scott wished everyone a happy Christmas and thanked the sponsors who made the event possible.
“Without sponsors, our very special Christmas lights wouldn’t be possible,” he said. “Thank you for your generosity once again.”
Meanwhile, there will free parking in all council-owned car parks in Marlow to assist trade during the festive season.
Drivers will be able to make the most of the offer on December 4, 11 and 18 in all Buckinghamshire Council-owned car parks in the town.
