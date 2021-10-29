Marlow Bridge cameras to spot drivers ignoring weight restrictions

Marlow Bridge will be getting a new temporary camera within the next week to spot traffic violations – following months of calls to install one by residents.

The bridge has a three-tonne weight limit to deter HGVs. Nonetheless, HGV drivers continue to use it as a cut-through ‘despite clear signage’, Bucks council said.

In an attempt to prevent overlarge vehicles from crossing the 200-year-old listed structure, steel plates were installed on the bollards at either end in February.

The aim was to narrow the gap to two metres across.

Drivers had to move slowly and carefully to get past – and some residents with larger cars damaged them trying to squeeze through, to the tune of hundreds of pounds.

In June, an oversized vehicle got stuck on the steel plates and had to be cut free, leading the bridge to be closed for repairs in August.

The incident gave rise to fresh calls for different measures to deter drivers of large vehicles.

Residents repeatedly suggested that ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras should be installed instead, thus tracking drivers responsible for infractions of the weight limit.

Now Bucks council has plans to install temporary cameras on the bridge from Wednesday, November 3.

Steve Broadbent, cabinet member for transport, said: “We are looking to install these temporary cameras to give us a better idea of the number of vehicles currently breaking the rules and causing a danger to others and damage to our roads and highways infrastructure.

“This exercise will help us to better understand the way motorists are using these areas.”

The camera trial will be for a period of one month.

In addition, legislation is currently being passed through Government to allow local authorities to take over the responsibility of enforcing some traffic offences, including weight restrictions.

Currently, such violations are dealt with by the police in most regions.

But possibly from as early as March 2022, councils will be able to apply to take on the responsibility of upholding restrictions and issuing fixed penalty notices to those caught contravening any restriction.