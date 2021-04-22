SITE INDEX

    • Marlow dry cleaners could be turned into takeaway

    Rory Butler, Local Democracy Reporter

    Morris Place, looking from Spittal Street in Marlow

    Plans to convert a dry cleaners in Marlow into a takeaway have been submitted to the council.

    A Mr Mustaq Rajan has submitted to Bucks Council a ‘change of use’ application for Bentley’s Dry Cleaners, in Morris Place, Marlow.

    The removal of a rooflight and construction of a chimney stack for an extraction system are also planned for the Grade II Listed terraced building, as are some internal works.

    The dry cleaners has one full-time employee, according to council documents. The new business will have three (per shift).

    The owner, believed to reside in Aylesbury End, Beaconsfield, has been notified.

    A design and access statement reads: “The proposed change of use in relation to the town centre…will surely enhance the vitality and viability of Marlow.”

    The applicant is now ‘awaiting a decision’ from Bucks Council.

    Marlow & Bourne End

