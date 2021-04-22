Marlow dry cleaners could be turned into takeaway

05:33PM, Thursday 22 April 2021
Morris Place, looking from Spittal Street in Marlow
Plans to convert a dry cleaners in Marlow into a takeaway have been submitted to the council.
A Mr Mustaq Rajan has submitted to Bucks Council a ‘change of use’ application for Bentley’s Dry Cleaners, in Morris Place, Marlow.
The removal of a rooflight and construction of a chimney stack for an extraction system are also planned for the Grade II Listed terraced building, as are some internal works.
The dry cleaners has one full-time employee, according to council documents. The new business will have three (per shift).
The owner, believed to reside in Aylesbury End, Beaconsfield, has been notified.
A design and access statement reads: “The proposed change of use in relation to the town centre…will surely enhance the vitality and viability of Marlow.”
The applicant is now ‘awaiting a decision’ from Bucks Council.
