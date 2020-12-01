Marlow Library 'transformed' after extensive makeover

Marlow Library has 'transformed' into a 'modern and attractive' space as it prepares to reopen to the public after lockdown this week.

Following months of work to remodel and refurbish the building, the library, in Institute Road, will welcome people back on Saturday.

The new library boasts improved computer facilities, a new meeting room, self-service technology and loanable tablets.

There is also a bigger children's space with bold colours, comfortable seating and bean bags.

The children’s space also features a new sensory wall, an 'oasis' where children can indulge in study times while enjoying inspirational surroundings.

Artist Kirsty Harris was commissioned to enhance the interior design with an original installation inspired by Marlow’s identity.

In addition, all shelving and furniture have been replaced and the library has been redecorated throughout.

Cllr Gareth Williams, Bucks Council's cabinet member for communities and public health, said: "The refurbishment of Marlow Library has transformed the place into a modern and attractive library.

"I also know that library staff are eagerly looking forward to welcoming customers to the library with the addition of some exciting new features, including a Council Access Point and lots of new books.”

In order to ensure social distancing, a maximum of 12 visitors will be allowed to be in the library at any one time.

Visitors will also need to go online to book individual 30-minute time slots Visit bit.ly/VisitMarlowLibrary.

You can just turn up, but you may end up queuing.

For more information, visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/libraries/find-a-library/marlow