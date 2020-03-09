Atul Kochhar to open second restaurant in Marlow

Renowned Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar has acquired a second location in Marlow.

Atul is set to refurbish Villa D’este, in Chapel Street, formerly owned by Fabio Terrinoni since the mid 1980’s.

The sale will add to Atul's existing restaurant Sindu, located in Marlow Bridge Lane.

He was the first Indian chef to receive a Michelin Star, and has promised his new eatery 'will bring something new and exciting to the town'.

Tim Widdows, business agent at Christie & Co, which handled the sale, said: “Due to its strong location in Marlow, we received a good amount of interest from a range of operators.

"We are thrilled that it was taken on by a well-known restaurateur such as Atul, who will no doubt thrive with his new venture. I am sure the people of Marlow will be excited to have a new and exciting restaurant in the town.”

Fabio said: “It has been a pleasure operating in Marlow for so long, as we were always well supported by the local community who seem to have a real passion for dining.

"We wish the new owner Atul every success with his new restaurant.”