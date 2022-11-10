Shoppenhangers Road flooded after burst water pipe

Shoppenhangers Road in Maidenhead is flooded following a burst water pipe this morning (Thursday).

The flood near to Maidenhead railway station has spread across the width of the road, with pedestrians being forced to negotiate flooded footpaths on their way into town.

Cllr Phil Haseler, lead member for highways & transport, reported on social media that he had requested the Royal Borough to close the road in the interests of community protection.

@thameswater I’m aware your contractors took ownership of the burst sewer Shoppenhangers Rd Maidenhead. Please get your team mobilised urgently, road & pavement is flooded by the station.@RBWMsupport emergency line informed, my request to close the road > Community protection. pic.twitter.com/cjkEhKt0oL November 10, 2022

It is the second water-related incident in three years on the route, which was closed for eight weeks in 2020 after a sinkhole emerged on the key road into Maidenhead town centre.

A Thames Water Spokesperson said: “We have received reports of a flood in the area of the railway station in Maidenhead. This is due to blockages in the roadside gullies and the recent heavy rain causing overflow into the street.

“Our engineers are currently on site to assess the situation and resolve it as soon as possible.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”