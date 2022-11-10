SITE INDEX

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk

    09:57AM, Thursday 10 November 2022

    Shoppenhangers Road flooded after burst water pipe

    Image from Danny Hulse

    Shoppenhangers Road in Maidenhead is flooded following a burst water pipe this morning (Thursday).

    The flood near to Maidenhead railway station has spread across the width of the road, with pedestrians being forced to negotiate flooded footpaths on their way into town.

    Cllr Phil Haseler, lead member for highways & transport, reported on social media that he had requested the Royal Borough to close the road in the interests of community protection.

    It is the second water-related incident in three years on the route, which was closed for eight weeks in 2020 after a sinkhole emerged on the key road into Maidenhead town centre.

    A Thames Water Spokesperson said: “We have received reports of a flood in the area of the railway station in Maidenhead. This is due to blockages in the roadside gullies and the recent heavy rain causing overflow into the street. 

    “Our engineers are currently on site to assess the situation and resolve it as soon as possible.

    “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.” 

