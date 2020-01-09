SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 09
12 °C
Fri, 10
7 °C
Sat, 11
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Sinkhole to close Shoppenhangers Road for eight weeks

    Shoppenhangers Road to be closed for eight weeks

    A busy Maidenhead road is set to be closed for eight weeks after a sinkhole appeared on Tuesday.

    The Royal Borough tweeted today (Thursday) to say that the closure in Shoppenhangers Road - between Ludlow Road and the entrance to Desborough College - will be in place for two months.

    It was initially thought the road would be closed for 'around a month' following the appearance of a large sinkhole.

    Both the clean water pipe and sewer underneath the road have been damaged and Thames Water and South East Water teams are working to fix the problems.

    Nearby Desborough College, which has been closed since Tuesday lunchtime, updated parents today to say that it will also be closed tomorrow (Friday) with fears over the safety of the drinking water.

    It hopes to reopen on Monday, it added.

    It has not yet been made clear what caused the void to appear in the road.

    Visit corporate.thameswater.co.uk/contact-us for more information.

    Thames Water and South East Water have been approached for further comment.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved