Sinkhole to close Shoppenhangers Road for eight weeks

A busy Maidenhead road is set to be closed for eight weeks after a sinkhole appeared on Tuesday.

The Royal Borough tweeted today (Thursday) to say that the closure in Shoppenhangers Road - between Ludlow Road and the entrance to Desborough College - will be in place for two months.

.@thameswater have advised that this closure will now last eight weeks. For all questions and updates, please visit: https://t.co/vVG9jmQ4Qe https://t.co/5tXqdqhkuW — RBWM (@RBWM) January 9, 2020

It was initially thought the road would be closed for 'around a month' following the appearance of a large sinkhole.

Both the clean water pipe and sewer underneath the road have been damaged and Thames Water and South East Water teams are working to fix the problems.

Nearby Desborough College, which has been closed since Tuesday lunchtime, updated parents today to say that it will also be closed tomorrow (Friday) with fears over the safety of the drinking water.

It hopes to reopen on Monday, it added.

It has not yet been made clear what caused the void to appear in the road.

Visit corporate.thameswater.co.uk/contact-us for more information.

Thames Water and South East Water have been approached for further comment.