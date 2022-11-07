'Mini job fair' set for Maidenhead Library

A 'mini job fair' will take place at Maidenhead Library on Wednesday November 9 between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead is holding a in-person jobs fair with JobCentre Plus to promote local job vacancies.

Jobseekers will have the opportunity to connect with employers across a variety of sectors looking for staff. The event is intended to be a forum for candidates to understand the skills required to be successful in their applications.

Businesses in the borough are seeing 'encouraging increases in footfall and bookings' says the council, hence it is 'vital' that they recruit staff to ensure they can meet demand and build prosperity in the borough.

The location of Maidenhead Library will also give visitors access to knowledgeable staff and computers, so people can follow up any potential job opportunities.

Employers who wish to attend the event should contact maidenhead.library@rbwm.gov.uk