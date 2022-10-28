Campaigners' confusion after RBWM refuse Queen's Canopy tree

A campaign group which sought to plant a tree in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II has expressed its disappointment after the council refused them permission.

The Maidenhead Great Park group, which has lodged a legal challenge against the council's Borough Local Plan, sought to plan a tree for the Queen's Green Canopy Iniative to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Campaigners were seeking to plant the tree next to Rushington Copse on Maidenhead Golf Course, the site which the group has petitioned to be turned into a 'great park' rather than the planned 2,000 homes earmarked for the land by the council.

Tina Quadrino, chair of the Maidenhead Great Park group, said: “As part of the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme, we wanted to plant a tree in memoriam to honour Her Majesty the Queen, and to raise awareness of the 20 acres of woodlands at Maidenhead Golf Course which are estimated to be lost under our council’s plans to develop the site.

“After all, this is the Royal Borough and the woodlands on the golf course were once part of the Forest of Windsor.”

“We asked RBWM for permission to plant our tree at the Ancient Woodland of Rushington Copse, said to be ‘protected’ under development plans.

“Sadly, permission was refused by Emmanuel Ogedengbe, head of development at the RBWM Property Company Ltd, who responded to us on 18 October saying: ‘In the current circumstance and with the knowledge that the Maidenhead Great Park group has an ongoing legal challenge against the RBWM in relation to the adopted Borough Local Plan, we will not be able to engage any further on your request’.

“We find this confusing for two reasons. Firstly, we were unaware that the ownership or management of the site had been transferred to the RBWM Property Company, and we’d like to know when, how and why this happened.

“Secondly, why is permission to plant a tree at Rushington Copse being refused when the council has promised to protect this important area of Ancient Woodland held in public ownership?”

In response, a spokesperson for the council said: “Due to the ongoing legal challenge over the adopted Borough Local Plan, the council has been unable to assist the Maidenhead Great Park group with its request.

"However, this is something we may be able to consider following its conclusion, and subject to agreeing an appropriate location.

“The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead remains the freeholder of the golf course site and there is a Lease Surrender Agreement with the current tenant, Maidenhead Golf Club, to enable them to vacate the site.”