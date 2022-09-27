Campaigners confirm High Court hearing over Borough Local Plan

The legal challenge surrounding the Borough Local Plan (BLP) has taken another twist after campaigners confirmed a renewal hearing will be taking place in the High Court later this year.

The Maidenhead Great Park group have objected to the BLP, although a procedural error by the group’s then-solicitor in serving the legal documents meant that the formal challenge was not completed within the six-week deadline.

However, the group confirmed on Monday that a renewal hearing – allowing MGP to present its case to the High Court – will be held on Wednesday, November 16.

Tina Quadrino, chair of the group, said MGP had been working with new solicitors since a judge initially ruled against a full hearing in the High Court.

“We have since explored further legal avenues to try to get our case heard, to ensure that full scrutiny of the Borough Local Plan is undertaken,” said Tina.

“Working with new solicitors, we applied to the court for an extension to the timeframe for service seeking its discretion,

“In July we were delighted to hear that the High Court had confirmed that we have the right to a renewal hearing, and we can now confirm the date for this hearing has been set for Wednesday, November 16.

“At this renewal hearing, we understand that the judge will consider whether or not to forgive the procedural error, and then will consider whether the merits of our BLP arguments should be reviewed in full.

“We very much hope the judge will reach a conclusion in our favour.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council remains confident that due process has been followed in making the Borough Local Plan. The adopted plan continues to have full weight in the planning process.

“Having a new, sound and adopted Local Plan puts the borough in a strong position to meet, in a sustainable way, all our local housing and employment needs, to capture investment and regeneration opportunities, guard against unsupported speculative development and protect our valued natural and built historic heritage.

“While a tiny fraction of green belt development is needed in sustainable locations, the Borough Local Plan still protects 82% of the borough as green belt and just 1% has been released for new homes and employment.”

To find out more about the Maidenhead Great Park campaign, go to www.maidenheadgreatpark.co.uk