Plans for new offices and flats in Maidenhead town centre

Plans to build 125 new Maidenhead town centre flats and two large office buildings are set to be decided at a meeting tonight (Wednesday).

Councillors will discuss a hybrid planning application to build two office blocks and an apartment building at Statesman House in Stafferton Way and Braywick Gate in Braywick Road.

Developer Royal London Mutual Insurance Society wants to demolish Statesman House and build an eight-storey office building with 141 car parking spots. This part of the application is seeking full consent for approval.

The second part of the scheme is seeking outline planning permission, which seeks approval of the scheme in principle before a full application is submitted at a later date.

This includes demolishing Braywick Gate to build another seven storey office block and a nine-storey apartment building containing 125 flats, while there will be nearly 50 car parking spots for the office building and 56 for the flats.

The two existing office buildings are three and four-storeys tall and provide 342 car parking spaces between them.

Royal Borough planning officers have also been informed that Royal London Mutual Insurance Society is intending to provide affordable housing in line with council policy.

Braywick Gate is also partly occupied and developers cannot take possession of the space until 2026, meaning a full planning application for this part of the site is some way off.

The plans have been met by opposition from residents and community groups, including the Maidenhead Civic Society, which has objected to the number of car parking spaces proposed, adding the apartment block is ‘unsuitable’.

Councillors have been recommended to delegate the plans to the head of planning for approval, subject to a number of conditions.

Residents can watch the meeting live on the Royal Borough’s YouTube channel.