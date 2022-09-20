Royal Borough leisure centres to open doors for fitness day

Leisure centres across the Royal Borough will be throwing open their doors tomorrow (Wednesday) for National Fitness Day, which will see a range of free events and taster sessions take place.

Leisure Focus runs a number of centres across Maidenhead and Windsor and is marking the UK-wide celebration of fitness.

Maidenhead sites, Braywick Leisure Centre, Furze Platt and Cox Green, along with Charters Leisure Centre in Ascot and Windsor Leisure Centre, will be opening the venues for people looking to kickstart a healthier lifestyle.

They will be hosting activities including a gym challenge, gym open day, special membership offer, free fitness classes, blood pressure checks and free fruit throughout the day.

National Fitness Day is said to be the UK’s most active day of the year – in 2021 more than 22 million people took part in activities across the country.

Leisure Focus says that the challenges posed by the cost of living crisis and the pandemic mean many people are facing tough

choices every day which can be helped by fitness.

Using the theme Fitness Unites Us, campaign organisers ukactive are encouraging fitness, sport, and leisure providers across the UK to demonstrate the power of physical activity.

Jatinder Singh Rakhra, sports inclusion and participation manager at Leisure Focus, said: "We welcome everyone to join us as part of National Fitness Day.

"Leisure Focus can help you take the first steps towards improving physical and mental health. There is a range of options for everyone to try, with dedicated staff on-hand to inspire and support you."

For more information, visit www.leisurefocus.org.uk email jatinder.rakhra@leisurefocus.org.uk or phone 01753 778559.