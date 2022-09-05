Survey launched to 'enhance' Deerswood Meadow for wildlife

Help shape the future of a piece of Maidenhead open space previously eyed for development as the council launches a new survey to help it improve the site for wildlife.'

Deerswood Meadow, located just off Ray Mill Road East, was previously controversially earmarked for 80 new homes during a calamitous planning process which saw an application eventually withdrawn by developers following community backlash.

Following this, the council's lead member for parks and countryside, Councillor David Coppinger (Con, Bray) said he wanted 'every resident' to shape the meadow's future, saying it was 'unusual to have an opportunity like this'.

The council's new survey will help gather feedback on how Deerswood could be enhanced for the benefit of wildlife and visitors.

The Royal Borough said it wants to 'create a space for nature and residents that enhances biodiversity'.

Suggestions for the area include bat and bird boxes, a wildflower meadow, new trees, a wildlife hedge, ponds, natural play area, fitness trail, sensory garden, community orchard, an art space and cycle racks.

People have four weeks to give their views, with the deadline for responses on Friday, September 30.

Two drop-in events for people to find out more will also be held at Braywick Nature Centre in Maidenhead. There is no need to book, with residents encouraged to just turn up.

These will be held on:

Monday, September 12– 5pm to 6.15pm

Tuesday, September 20 – 7.45pm to 9pm.

Feedback will be 'carefully considered before any decisions are made' on how to improve the meadow, the council added.

Cllr Coppinger said: “Our adopted Borough Local Pan allocates the site for ‘green infrastructure’ providing a local pocket park, a habitat area and flood attenuation.

"We have an exciting opportunity to enhance Deerswood Meadow for nature and residents and we want to hear from you on how this could be best achieved, and on options to make this an area of natural diversity, but open to all to enjoy.

“Please do get involved, share your feedback on your preferences for improving the site, as well as your own ideas. We know how important this area is to the community and we want your input on how it could be improved going forward.

“As a council, we are committed to increasing biodiversity across our borough, and protecting and enhancing our natural environment.

"We want to increase the number of residents who enjoy our green spaces on a regular basis and feel they are able to access quality green spaces easily.

"With projects such as this we are taking positive steps towards fulfilling these ambitions and creating great places for our residents to enjoy.”

For more information and to take part in the survey, click here.

You can also send feedback by post to: Braywick Nature Centre, Hibbert Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1UU.