SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Taxi driver found asleep and drunk at wheel on M4 near Maidenhead

    Taxi driver found asleep and drunk at wheel on M4 near Maidenhead

    Credit: @TVPRoadsPolicing

    Police officers found a driver asleep and drunk at the wheel of a broken-down taxi on the M4 near Maidenhead.

    Thames Valley Police received reports of a stranded car on one of the motorway’s live traffic lanes in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

    Officers attended and discovered the driver asleep at the wheel.

    A roadside breath test was carried out and the driver was found to be over the limit and was subsequently arrested.

    The force’s roads policing unit said the driver later failed to provide a sample while in custody and has since been charged.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved