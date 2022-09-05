Taxi driver found asleep and drunk at wheel on M4 near Maidenhead

12:20PM, Monday 05 September 2022
Credit: @TVPRoadsPolicing
Police officers found a driver asleep and drunk at the wheel of a broken-down taxi on the M4 near Maidenhead.
Thames Valley Police received reports of a stranded car on one of the motorway’s live traffic lanes in the early hours of this morning (Monday).
Officers attended and discovered the driver asleep at the wheel.
#M4 #Maidenhead— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) September 5, 2022
Reports of a broken down taxi, stationary in a live lane in the early hours. Officers attend, driver is asleep at the wheel and drunk. Blew 95 at the roadside and was #Arrested. Later failed to provide in custody, #charged.#Tvprpu #TTCshift #Fatal5#P1879 pic.twitter.com/2yXTujL3Cy
A roadside breath test was carried out and the driver was found to be over the limit and was subsequently arrested.
The force’s roads policing unit said the driver later failed to provide a sample while in custody and has since been charged.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Liquid Leisure Windsor has been banned from reopening by the council following the death of an 11-year-old girl at the Datchet water park.
Liquid Leisure Windsor has issued a statement following the death of an 11-year-old girl at the water park on Saturday afternoon.
An 11-year-old girl has died following an incident at Liquid Leisure Windsor on Saturday afternoon.