More details revealed on film telling story of Sir Nicholas Winton

More details have been released on an upcoming film which will tell the inspiring story of Sir Nicholas Winton, the Maidenhead resident who rescued hundreds of children from Nazi Germany's grasp.

One Life will be directed by BAFTA-nominated British director James Hawes, whose work has included period and adventure dramas such as Doctor Who and Enid, a film documenting late author Enid Blyton.

Hawes is teaming up with producer, See-Saw Films, for One Life, which will see star actors Anthony Hopkins and Johnny Flynn play Sir Nicholas at different stages of his life.

One Life is based on the book ‘If It’s Not Impossible…: The Life Of Sir Nicholas Winton’, written by Nicholas’ daughter Barbara Winton.

Also joining the cast are Helena Bonham Carter as Babi Winton (Nicholas Winton’s mother) and Lena Olin as Grete Winton (Nicholas Winton’s wife).

Other actors announced to feature in the film include Romola Garai, Alex Sharp and Jonathan Pryce.

The film will be shot this year at locations in the UK and the Czech Republic to tell the story of Sir Nicholas, whose efforts on the eve of the Second World War saved more than 600 children from the hands of the Nazis.

The Maidenhead resident passed away in 2015 aged 106 but continues to be remembered for the lives he saved.

One Life producer Joanna Laurie said: “It’s such a privilege to be making this film to honour Nicholas and the others with him who showed humanity in the face of inhumanity.

"They believed that ordinary people can do truly extraordinary things, which should strike in all our hearts.

"James is an incredibly talented director, and his ability to tackle bold, thought-provoking and powerful stories makes him the perfect fit for One Life.

"We’re so excited that we can tell this story with such an exceptional ensemble of incredible actors.”

Director Hawes added: "A couple of weeks ago I was in Prague railway station beside the statue of Nicky Winton which stands there.

"Over Nicky's shoulder, several dozen Ukrainian refugees were just stepping off the trains. It was a truly heart-stopping moment; a reminder of why Nicky's story speaks to us so powerfully today.

"This is a film about decency and determination, about learning from our history. It is an enormous privilege and a thrill to be directing such a significant film with an incredible cast."

Sir Nicholas' daughter Barbara said: “I am delighted that the story of my father Nicky Winton will be told on screen to demonstrate what positive actions can achieve in the world.

"Nicky believed in ethics and decency and was prepared to stand up and act against injustice.

"Sir Anthony Hopkins is my ideal actor to play the part of Nicky in later life due to his charisma and bearing, while Johnny Flynn has the character and energy to bring the younger Nicky to life. I wish the film great success.”