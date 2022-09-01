Crime round-up: Disabled badge stolen from car in Maidenhead

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Tuesday, August 30, Tuesday 3am, Stafferton Way. Security saw two people arrive on a motorbike. The passenger got off and mounted a motorbike parked outside and attempted to steal it. They were disturbed and immediately made off. Ref. No: 43220389880

Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park:

Friday, August 26 or Saturday, August 27, 9.30am to Tuesday, August 30, Tuesday 9am, Chiltern Road. Car entered by unknown means. Disabled badge stolen from glove box. Ref. No: 43220389572

Monday, August 29, 12.30am, Court Close. A white, BMW 640 M Sport, index LO ** YPD stolen from the drive Ref. No: 43220387993

Monday, August 29, 4.25am, Court Close. The owner was awoken by his dog and looked out to see three men attempting to steal his BMW from the drive.

They heard the dog and immediately made off down the close. The three offenders did manage to get into the car, which may have been left unlocked. They stuffed clothes in the exhaust pipe to make it quieter when they started the car. Ref. No: 43220388080

Offenders are described as 1) White, male, 6’2, slim, short brown hair, wearing a backpack; 2) White, 6’, short hair; 3) Limited view, looks shorter than the other two dressed in black. All were wearing gloves.

Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Monday, August 29, 2.20am, Holyport Road. A Mercedes CLS index DE ** JAT, stolen from the drive. The aggrieved has video doorbell footage of the theft. Four men approached one of the cars on the drive, then went to the car.

They attached a set of fake plates and drove it away. They drove off at 2.58am, eight minutes after walking onto the drive.

They appear to be holding a device on the video – presumably a relay booster. This increases the signal from the keyless fob inside the house.

Police always advise keeping these and all spares in a Faraday pouch which blocks the signal. Faraday pouches are available from major online retailers.

No crime to report in Riverside and Belmont, Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill, Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt.