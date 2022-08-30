Royal Borough launches consultation on tall buildings

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has launched a consultation for residents to express their views on proposals for future tall buildings.

The six-week consultation, launched until October 11, will allow residents to comment on the draft Building Height and Tall Buildings Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

This SPD, which will help the council in deciding planning applications, adds further detail to the planning policy already set in the adopted Borough Local Plan (BLP), which defines a ‘tall building’ as a building of more than 1.5 times the typical height of the surrounding buildings, or a minimum of four storeys in a two-storey area.

The draft SPD defines most of the borough as inappropriate for tall buildings, including highly sensitive conservation areas and the greenbelt, along with identifying other areas that are sensitive to tall buildings.

The council says that most new development within established settlements will generally be expected to mirror the height of existing buildings, to protect the borough’s scale and character.

In the limited locations where tall buildings are potentially suitable, it states that the borough is generally only suitable for buildings of 1.5 to 2.5 times context height, with taller landmarks only considered in Maidenhead town centre.

Councillor Phil Haseler, cabinet member for planning, parking, highways and transport, said: “This is an important SPD that, once adopted, will guide developers and architects of tall buildings in selecting the best locations and achieving excellence in design, and help the council decide planning applications. I would encourage everyone to take part in the consultation.

“The draft reinforces the policy already set in the BLP, controlling the locations and scale of taller buildings. It affirms that the height of most new development within established settlements should essentially mirror the height of surrounding buildings to protect the borough’s scale and character.

“At the same time, we’re a growing borough and can expect to receive planning applications for tall buildings, which the SPD gives us a way to assessing for suitability to ensure they make a positive contribution.

“Making planned provision for high quality, well-located tall buildings in a limited number of suitable locations will make efficient use of land, including highly accessible brownfield land, to meet our local needs, support investment, regeneration, and help protect the Green Belt.”

To read the draft SPD and submit comments, visit https://consult.rbwm.gov.uk/kse.

Public-access computers are available in libraries, where staff can offer digital support if needed. People can also visit Maidenhead Library, Windsor Library and Ascot Library for a hard copy of the draft and pick up and submit a feedback form. Comments or completed forms can also be emailed to planning.consultation@rbwm.gov.uk

In addition, residents are invited to a drop-in event at Maidenhead Library on Thursday, September 8 between 2pm and 6.30pm.

An online consultation event will also be held via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, September 28 from 6pm to 8pm. The link for joining will be added to the website that week.