Magnet redevelopment not expected to start until October

The redevelopment of the former Magnet Leisure Centre into hundreds of new homes is not expected to start until October, according to the leader of the council.

The Royal Borough and developer Countryside are delivering the regeneration scheme at St Cloud Way after planning permission was granted in December.

Five buildings containing 434 homes will be built in place of the former leisure centre, with a mixture of houses, apartments and maisonettes included in the proposals.

Developers have also promised a new ‘missing links’ cycle route through the site; improvements to the existing subway and a new pedestrian crossing across the busy A4.

In June, the council announced that hoardings would start to go up at the development site 'over the coming weeks’, with demolition of the old leisure centre planned from this month.

However there has been a lack of construction activity over the past few months, with the former Magnet car park closed to the public back in July.

However, the route through the site from St Cloud Way to Cookham Road has to be kept open for access to the St Cloud Gate offices, The Wilderness Medical Centre and Ten Pin Bowling car park.

Work on the regeneration scheme is programmed to complete within six years, with the first phase developed within three years.

The overhaul of the Magnet – which has been replaced by the multi-million pound Braywick Leisure Centre – is the second collaboration between the council and Countryside after the Watermark development in St Ives Road.

The look of the proposals was questioned at last year's planning meeting – with one councillor likening the scheme to a ‘prison village'.

Meanwhile, there have also been concerns raised about anti-social behaviour and traffic once the project is complete.

Speaking this week, leader of the Royal Borough, Councillor Andrew Johnson, told the Advertiser there had been a slight delay to the work, with construction not starting until the autumn.

“We are still committed to it – start on site is probably going to be at some point in October,” he said.

“Things will start to happen quite soon.

“There is a bit of flexibility with it – we are fully aware there are a couple of major developments in the vicinity.

“We are not in a desperate rush given the volume of flats coming to Maidenhead.”

Cllr Johnson added: “There are just a few things to tidy up; all the general stuff we have to do before we start on site.

“It is really just sorting out the details.”

Daniel King, managing director in the Thames Valley for Countryside, said: “We are looking forward to the start of construction this autumn at St Cloud Way.

“In partnership with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead we will be revitalising this area of Maidenhead town centre with 434 high-quality new homes.”