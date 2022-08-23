Nicholsons car park to be partially closed following 'very dangerous incidents'

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has announced that the top levels of Nicholsons car park will be closed for the foreseeable future from tomorrow.

It comes following 'two very dangerous and deplorable incidents' in which heavy objects were deliberately thrown from the roof of the Broadway car park.

Neil Walter, the borough's parking manager, explained in an email seen by the Advertiser that nobody was injured in the incidents, which have led to an increase in patrols by community wardens and the Nicholsons Shopping Centre security team.

He added: “Following discussions between the council, police and centre management, we’ve agreed to immediately remove the risk of a further repeat incident and protect the public by closing the roof level plus the higher levels of the car park which provide numerous access points to the roof.

“Those higher levels are rarely used by motorists and the car park is due for redevelopment in due course.

“The lower levels have sufficient capacity to easily accommodate the usual number of users for both short and long stay parking.”

On-site signage will be going up in the car park, whilst an appeal for information to identify the offenders is also set to be released shortly.

Mr Walter added that the closure, which will impact Level 5 and above, ‘must be as soon as possible’, and concluded: “Public safety must be the top priority, and we hope this practical and sensible precaution will be supported by the community we’re seeking to protect.

“The higher levels will remain closed for the foreseeable future and we will continue to monitor the situation, maintain increased patrols and work with the police and centre management.”

Superintendent Mick Greenwood, of Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police supports the decision being made to close the higher levels of the car park in the interest of public safety and preventing harm.

“Working alongside the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, and other partner agencies, we want residents and visitors across Windsor and Maidenhead to feel safe from anti-social behaviour.

“The decision made here shows how strong the partnership stance is against anti-social behaviour in all its forms. Whilst officers may not always be able to attend incidents at the time of the report, we continue to encourage reporting of concerns around anti-social behaviour via 101 or online. Doing so allows us to take appropriate action with our partners.”

Cllr David Cannon, cabinet member for Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime, and Public Protection, said: “So far this summer, there have been two very dangerous and deplorable incidents of anti-social behaviour there, where heavy objects have been deliberately thrown from the roof level down onto public areas, putting people below at a high risk of serious harm.

“Having liaised with police and centre management, we’ve agreed to immediately remove the risk of a further repeat incident and protect the public by closing the roof level plus the higher levels of the car park which provide numerous access points to the roof.

“The lower levels have sufficient capacity to easily accommodate the usual number of users for both short and long stay parking. The higher levels will remain closed for the foreseeable future and we will continue to monitor the situation, maintain increased patrols and continue to work with police.”

Anyone with information to help identify offenders should contact police on 101, the community wardens on wardens@rbwm.gov.uk or 01628 685636, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.