New estate agents 'excited' as it throws open doors in Maidenhead

Maidenhead welcomed its latest addition to the town centre last week as a new estate agents threw open its doors.

Coopers opened in Queen Street on Friday with a launch party complete with bubbly, balloons and cake to toast the company's new 'exciting' venture with family and friends.

Owned by former Windsor FC boss Mark Cooper, the company has a number of existing branches in West London, with this being Coopers' first base outside of the capital.

The business was founded in 1986 by Mark's dad Jack, who opened the first branch in Hillingdon Hill, with Mark joining the company back in 2004.

Having grown up in nearby Flackwell Heath and attending school in Maidenhead, Mark said he was looking forward to bringing his business to a town he knows well.

The arrival of the Elizabeth Line was another reason for him moving part of his business to the area, with an increase in house prices and sales expected with the new railway set to link up with central London this autumn.

"Maidenhead is a town I grew up in having gone to school in Furze Platt so it is an exciting one for me personally," Mark, who stood down as Windsor FC boss in May, told the Advertiser.

"It is a town we think is going in the right direction with all the regeneration, plus Crossrail. Maidenhead is a sizeable town; there is lots of good property here."

The Coopers Maidenhead branch will be run up by David Head, who will be in charge of the office, and it will also be advertising a series of offers to tempt house hunters during August.

For more information, visit www.coopersresidential.co.uk