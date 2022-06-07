SITE INDEX

    • Cliveden Literary Festival returns for 'lively discussion' with acclaimed authors

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Cliveden House named UK's top holiday hotel

    The Cliveden Literary Festival will return for a fifth year from October 15-16.

    Hosted at Cliveden House in Taplow, the festival draws on Cliveden’s history as a literary salon.

    Now in its fifth year, it is ‘a forum for lively discussion, innovative ideas, and political debate.’

    The Cliveden Literary Festival is run by a committee of four award-winning writers and historians: Andrew Roberts, Natalie Livingstone, Catherine Ostler and Simon Sebag Montefiore.

    Previous speakers at the Cliveden Literary Festival include Amor Towles, Emerald Fennell, Peter Frankopan, Chibundu Onuzo, Lionel Shriver, Dan Jones, Kate Mosse, Ian McEwan, Robert Harris, Kwasi Kwarteng, Sir Richard Dearlove, Cherie Blair and Armando Ianucci.

    A sell-out success every year, the Cliveden Literary Festival is, for Ian McEwan, ‘probably the world’s best small literary festival,’ and, for Alain de Botton, ‘the most dignified and beautiful literary festival on the planet.’

    This year’s festival will once again bring together an international line-up of writers and thinkers.

    Natalie Livingstone, author and chairman, said:

    “Cliveden House has been a sanctuary for lovers of literature and lively discussion for more than 350 years, and the Cliveden Literary Festival 2022 will continue that stellar cultural history.”

    Maidenhead

