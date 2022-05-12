Woman charged with multiple offences in Maidenhead and South Bucks

SITE INDEX

    Adrian Williams

    A woman has been charged with thefts and assault in Stoke Poges, Bourne End and Maidenhead.

    Anastasia Lovelock, aged 19, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of theft, one count of breach of bail, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker and two public order offences.

    The charges relate to incidents that occurred between 2 May and 10 May in Stoke Poges, Bourne End and Maidenhead.

    Lovelock was charged yesterday (May 11) following a Thames Valley Police investigation, and is remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on June 13.

