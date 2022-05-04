SITE INDEX

    • Opening date for central section of Crossrail revealed

    'Milestone year' for Crossrail as initial services set to start

    Photo from Transport for London

    An opening date for the first phase of the long-awaited Crossrail scheme has been revealed.

    The multi-million pound project has faced significant delays and was originally scheduled to open in 2018.

    But Transport for London (TfL) has now announced the central section of the new Elizabeth line, from London Paddington to Abbey Wood in South East London, will open on May 24.

    Passengers travelling from Maidenhead and Slough are still expected to have to wait until autumn this year for services which run directly into central London.

    The major infrastructure project is expected to be completed no later than May 2023.

    Andy Byford, commissioner for Transport for London, said Crossrail will provide a ‘transformative service’ for Londoners for decades to come.

