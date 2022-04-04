Maidenhead records lowest April temperature since 1990

Maidenhead experienced the lowest April temperature for 30 years at the weekend as Berkshire was hit by small flurries of sleet.

At a time when many seek to turn their heating off, the town woke up to unusually chilly conditions on Sunday morning, with the temperature plummeting to -3.3 degrees Celsius at Boyn Hill.

This has only been beaten once this winter - back on January 4 - when -4.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at the same location.

According to meteorological expert Roger Brugge, based at the University of Reading, the cold conditions on Sunday made for the lowest air temperature in the month of April since 1990, when -3.6 degrees Celsius was recorded on the 5th.

At the more rural climatological station in Hurley, the temperature in April 1990 went down to -4.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature in the month there in a record dating back to 1953.