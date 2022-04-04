Windsor and Maidenhead discount parking scheme goes live

Discounted parking has returned to the Royal Borough as the council’s new scheme goes live today (April 4).

The Advantage Card has gone with discounts replaced by the RingGo cashless parking system; residents can apply online for an hour’s free parking at Alma Road and Alexandra Gardens in Windsor, Grove Road and West Street in Maidenhead, Horton Road in Datchet, and Meadow Lane in Eton.

Since the scheme opened for applications on February 14, the council has received and approved more than 4,600 applications with 20 per cent of residents applying to get the discount in all six car parks.

From today, residents with approved applications can start using their discounted sessions in their selected car parks, which can be activated either through the RingGo app or via landline or mobile phone using the automated voice service.

Instructions on how to use the system are located on the side of the car parking machines; residents using the automated voice service are reminded to use the five-digit code for residents in the car parking discount scheme and not the general parking code.

Under the scheme, the two Windsor car parks are grouped as one car parking zone and the two Maidenhead car parks form another grouped zone. The car parks at Datchet and Eton are each separate parking zones. These four different zones each have their own RingGo code, displayed on the parking machine.

From today, residents can get one hour’s free parking every day in each car parking zone for which they hold a virtual permit. For those who wish to stay for more than one hour, the discount will be subtracted from the total amount paid.

Unlike current RingGo zones, the resident parking discount zones does not operate on a start/stop basis but is ‘buy time’.

As such, residents must decide how long they are going to stay at the time of parking and pay the appropriate amount. Stays can be extended at any time during the live parking session.

Councillor Phil Haseler, cabinet member for planning, parking, highways and transport, said: “When the old resident discount scheme ended in 2020, the council gave a commitment to explore ways to deliver an affordable and workable discounted parking scheme for residents, and I’m pleased to say we’ve now reached our destination.

“Since we opened applications seven weeks ago, we’ve seen a positive response to our scheme, and thousands of residents have already joined up to drive down their parking costs.

“We’ve also held a number of successful sessions at libraries supporting residents who needed a bit more help to apply online.

“From today, I’m excited that discounted parking has arrived in those car parks, and savvy residents who’ve already joined our scheme can now reap genuine savings when they pay less to park, which I’m sure will be especially welcomed during the current cost of living pressures.

“So residents: please start your discounts. If you’re not already in the scheme, it’s not too late to join the thousands already set to save on parking.

“It’s essential you first apply for your free permits in order to join and save money on your parking. So don’t miss out on discounted parking. The process is straightforward, but first please read the guidance carefully.”

Motorcycles can continue to be parked for free in their designated bays in selected car parks. If motorcyclists park in a normal bay, they will need to pay the usual fee unless they have joined the discount scheme. Free parking continues to be offered for disabled users and those using electric vehicles.

For more information on the scheme and how to apply, visit www.RBWM.gov.uk/parking-discount

Have you used the new discount scheme yet? What has been your experience with it? Please email shayb@baylismedia.co.uk with your comments.