Travelodge to upgrade Maidenhead and Langley hotels to ‘budget-luxe’

12:27PM, Monday 04 April 2022
Travelodge, King St, Maidenhead.
Travelodge has announced it will be upgrading its hotels in Maidenhead and Langley to ‘budget-luxe’ venues.
The hotel chain said the new design has been created following the success of its budget chic venues, TravelodgePLUS.
Planned changes include the introduction of a navy blue colour, in tribute to the company’s original branding.
Further improvements include:
Travelodge's re-designed reception
Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive said: “Travelodge has been a trailblazer within the UK hotel sector since it opened the UK’s first budget hotel in 1985.
“Today we are once again evolving by launching a new budget-luxe premium look and feel hotel design whilst maintaining our great value price proposition.
“This is our most radical transformation to date and has been created in response to ever increasing expectations from customers.
Travelodge's Budget-Luxe Bar Cafe
“Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.”
Travelodge’s Maidenhead venue in King Street and Langley-based hotel in London Road are among 60 locations which are being upgraded.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A £40million refurbishment of the former Three building in Maidenhead town centre has started, with construction work set to complete in May 2023.
Gym users at the Holiday Inn’s Spirit Health Club have also been told that the fitness facility will be closed for the foreseeable future, starting today, with all memberships set to be cancelled.
The Holiday Inn hotel in Maidenhead is set to be used to accommodate asylum seekers while their claims to take sanctuary in the UK are processed.