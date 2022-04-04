Travelodge to upgrade Maidenhead and Langley hotels to ‘budget-luxe’

Travelodge has announced it will be upgrading its hotels in Maidenhead and Langley to ‘budget-luxe’ venues.

The hotel chain said the new design has been created following the success of its budget chic venues, TravelodgePLUS.

Planned changes include the introduction of a navy blue colour, in tribute to the company’s original branding.

Further improvements include:

Redesigned reception area

On-site restaurant with a ‘Bar Café’ for guests to work, relax and socialise in. The restaurant will be split into zones to match the different needs of guests. Counter seating will feature built-in USB ports for those working outside their rooms

Next-generation rooms featuring king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed, ensuite bathroom and a desk to work if required

Sustainable initiatives including carpets made from recycled fishing nets to support clean ocean projects and low-energy lighting

Travelodge's re-designed reception

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive said: “Travelodge has been a trailblazer within the UK hotel sector since it opened the UK’s first budget hotel in 1985.

“Today we are once again evolving by launching a new budget-luxe premium look and feel hotel design whilst maintaining our great value price proposition.

“This is our most radical transformation to date and has been created in response to ever increasing expectations from customers.

Travelodge's Budget-Luxe Bar Cafe

“Britain is now a nation of budget travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type and thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches really matter in today’s world when staying away for business or leisure.”

Travelodge’s Maidenhead venue in King Street and Langley-based hotel in London Road are among 60 locations which are being upgraded.