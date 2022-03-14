Work begins on £40million refurbishment of former Three building

A £40million refurbishment of the former Three building in Maidenhead town centre has started, with construction work set to complete in May 2023.

Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets (LGIMRA) has begun work on the 129,000 sq ft office building, which was previously known as Star House. When finished in spring next year, it will be known as Tempo building.

A £40million contract was entered with construction engineering company ISG, which will transform the four-storey building into 'one of the greenest, most sustainable and occupier-focused buildings in the Thames Valley'.

Designed by architect Suttonca, the building's existing stonework will be retained on the front of the building to reduce the carbon emitted from the refurbishment.

Plans to redevelop the former Star House were approved in July last year after Three announced it was leaving the premises in March 2021.

Other works will include an extended reception with a break out and meeting space and a public café on the ground floor.

A shared, 5,000 sq ft roof terrace will be accessible to all occupiers, creating space for community events and informal working.

Three pavilions will also be developed, housing a club lounge, an audio-visual room for large meetings and a catering pavilion for events.

Developers estimate that construction, occupation and management of the building will support up to 3,000 full time jobs.

Tempo will also benefit from a basement car park, where new secure parking for 130 cycles will be provided, supported with changing rooms, showers, lockers and drying rooms.

A total of 35 electric car charging spaces will be installed, while the basement will house a spin studio and treatment room.

Legal & General say that the building will have no natural gas for heating and instead will rely on electrically driven air source heat pumps.

Meanwhile, a total of 282 PV panels will be installed on the roof to reduce energy use by more than 23 per cent.

Simon Wilkes, head of development for LGIMRA, said: “Tempo occupies one of the best sites in the Thames Valley market.

"The opening of the Elizabeth Line in the first half of 2022 is expected to bring even more new opportunities to the town.

"Tempo, with its sustainable design, will provide the space and experience occupiers want. The implementation of low and zero carbon technologies will help reduce energy consumption and work towards a net zero future.”

Councillor Donna Stimson, (Con, St Mary's), the Royal Borough council's cabinet member for sustainability, added: “The building will become a great example of sustainable development.

"It will be a light and airy place to work in, with several spaces to meet colleagues for a break or a brainstorm, whilst simultaneously providing a healthy environment.”