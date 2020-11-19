Mobile giant Three UK announces it is to leave Maidenhead

Telecommunications service Three UK has announced it is to move out of its head office building in Maidenhead.

The firm, which has been based in Star House in Grenfell Road for 17 years, will move its headquarters to another office in Reading for an interim period.

Three plans to fully exit Maidenhead by March 31 2021, with the existing workforce across Maidenhead and Reading working out of the latter whilst it 'explores options for an appropriate combined office space in the Thames Valley area'.

The firm said that COVID-19 'has made every business across the world re-evaluate their ways of working', and how that will affect 'current and future working environments'.

The end of the existing lease in Maidenhead has prompted the company to 'examine how it can accommodate its teams in light of this', Three says.

The Maidenhead office has about 900 employees, the vast majority of which have been working remotely since April, excluding critical workers who were needed in the office.

Mark Redmond, chief people officer at Three, said: “It is important that we plan for the long term and provide stability and certainty for our people and customers.

"With both leases up in our Maidenhead and Reading offices in the next 18 months, we felt now was the perfect opportunity to ensure we are setting the business up for success in the future."

Robert Finnegan, CEO of the firm, said: “Star House has been our head office and at the heart of our business since we launched in 2003.

"It has served us really and we are happy that we are committing our future to the Thames Valley area, which remains local to the majority of our people.”

Three extended its thanks to the Royal Borough for its 'support throughout the last 17 years'.

The company has also announced that it will be serving notice on its Grays Inn Road office in London.