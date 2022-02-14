The Beatles autograph book under hammer in Maidenhead

An early 1960s autograph book containing the signatures of The Beatles band members is set to go to auction in Maidenhead this week.

Dawsons, in Clivemont Road, will be presenting the rare lot at 9.30am on Thursday at the auction house, which is estimated to be worth between £3,500 and £4,500.

The book contains a tipped-in page featuring the signatures of George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, each in different coloured pens.

The signatures were obtained at The Adelphi in Slough on November 5, 1963, when the band played there for the second time that year.

The book also contains further signatures of the period including Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones, Dusty Springfield, Julie Grant, Peter Asher, Phil May (The Pretty Things), Brian Hyland, Tony Jackson and John McNally (The Searchers).

A series of viewing days at the auction house are available for those interested in the item tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday, both from 10am-5pm.

This auction carries on the musical theme at Dawsons, after the world-record sale of a poster promoting The Rolling Stones' Windsor gig for £30,000 in October.

